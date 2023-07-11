Cathay Cargo launches brand campaign We Know How

Cathay Cargo has launched its new brand campaign ‘We Know How’, showcasing the brand’s strength and experience as a reliable expert in air cargo solutions. As per the company, We Know How is the first marketing campaign following the rebranding of Cathay Cargo. The campaign focuses on innovation, people, solutions and service.

The films and posters reflect the range of shipments carried as air cargo and that need specialist handling. It includes some of Cathay Cargo’s leadership and depicts how customers can expect efficiency, expertise and reliability for every shipment with Cathay Cargo’s customised cargo solutions.

Talking about the campaign, Rajesh Menon, regional head of cargo – South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Cargo said, “Our new brand campaign, ‘We Know How’, underlines the important role of cargo within the Cathay Group and showcases our commitment to innovation, exceptional service and the valuable contribution of our dedicated team. We delivered essential vaccines and fresh food to Hong Kong and other parts of the world.”

The marketing campaign is conceptualised by Cathay and advertising agency Leo Burnett.

Moreover, the campaign comes at a time when the company is developing links in its extended home market of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Also Read Why customer is King and a return customer is Queen in modern marketing

“Any shipment on a Cathay Cargo plane matters. It’s going somewhere because it’s needed quickly, or because it needs the protection and assurance of our specialist handling. There is a story behind each shipment that speaks to the magic of the goods we fly, and their importance to the people who receive them,” Edward Bell, general manager brand, insights and marketing communications, Cathay Cargo added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook