Catch launches campaign #MaakaEhsaas

DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch salts and spices, titled ‘#MaakaEhsaas’ which is an extension of their core proposition “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”.

The campaign was launched with a short emotional film that depicts the sacrifices made by mothers to ensure a better life for their children.

Commenting on the Mother’s Day campaign, Sandeep Ghosh, business head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd. said, “Food in India is multifaceted and Catch has always held that belief strongly. We realised that motherhood too has varied layers, but it always finds a way to express itself, especially through food. We wanted to highlight such stories and celebrate this expression on the occasion of Mother’s Day.”

The campaign conceptualised by Grapes and produced by The Titus Upputuru Company aims to strengthen the brand’s ongoing key proposition of “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”. The brand leverages this connection to pay tribute to all the mothers across the world for their unwavering love and its expression.

Talking about the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes said, “We were excited by the client’s challenge to extend the key proposition “Kyunki Khana Sirf Kahana Nahi Hota” on Mother’s Day. We are thrilled to launch a unique facet of the same in the form of a film which portrays food as a manifestation of a mother’s love in an extreme situation”.

The film shows the mother lovingly cooking and secretly delivering food every day to her daughter, Nimmi, at an orphanage. The food becomes their only connection while being separated and allows her to express “#MaaKaEhsaas” to her daughter.

