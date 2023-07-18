Castrol rolls out new campaign #BadhteRahoAage to empower truckers

Castrol has unveiled a new marketing campaign, #BadhteRahoAage, focusing on the opportunity for progress and success of truckers who prefer Castrol CRB TURBOMAX.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with Ogilvy, recognises the importance of truckers and aims to empower them with superior engine protection, enabling them to progress and drive the economy forward. This nationwide campaign will target truck owners and truck drivers across India and will be amplified through television, digital platforms, on-ground activations, and impactful out-of-home advertising.

Speaking about the campaign, Jaya Jamrani, vice president – Marketing, Castrol India Limited, said, “Our new campaign #BadhteRahoAage is a special ode to the unwavering support of truckers in helping move commerce. This is one of the many ways in which Castrol’s reignited vision of accelerating progress comes to life. Our aim is to fortify our bond with this extraordinary community, reaffirming our unwavering commitment as their trusted allies in the pursuit of progress.”

The first leg of the campaign includes an TVC featuring two contrasting characters, Sukhi, a young and progressive trucker who consistently chooses Castrol CRB TURBOMAX, and Dukhi, who regularly experiences engine failures and repairs due to inappropriate engine oil choices. Through this quirky narrative, the TVC demonstrates vividly how CRB TURBOMAX engine oil empowers truckers to forge ahead in their businesses while emphasising the critical importance of selecting the right engine oil.

“#BadhteRahoAage campaign weaves a compelling narrative of the role of engine oil in driving truckers’ progress. It’s simplicity and relatable storytelling will deeply resonate with truckers, complemented by a memorable jingle that amplifies its impact. The campaign aims to inspire truckers to keep moving forward,” Dushyant Kumar, SVP, Ogilvy Mumbai added.

In addition to the TVC, the campaign will feature on-ground activations tailored to support truckers in their pursuit of progress. Castrol also plans to establish strategic collaborations with entities that will provide essential resources to further enhance the growth and success of truckers and driving the importance of business, finance, health, and the role of technology for the trucker community.

