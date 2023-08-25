scorecardresearch
Castrol India appoints Rohit Talwar as vice president and head of marketing

Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol’s comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in the role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical
Castrol has announced the appointment of Rohit Talwar as vice president and head of marketing, effective November 1, 2023. Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in the role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical.

Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol’s comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders. He will also join the Castrol India leadership team. Talwar brings 21 years of experience in multicultural teams across various levels and assignments, locally and globally. His career spans both developed and growth markets within the Castrol group.

“Rohit’s wealth of experience, unwavering commitment, and exemplary track record within the Castrol family perfectly align with the demands of this role,” Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India, said.

Talwar’s journey with Castrol India commenced in June 2004 when he joined as a management trainee. Over the years, he has made contributions to the brand’s growth in diverse roles, including sales manager, bikes brand manager, and cricket sponsorship activation manager. Talwar notably served as the global brand manager in the commercial vehicles category, where he played a role in the development and launch of the internationally acclaimed Castrol VECTON brand.

In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India Limited, where he held positions such as head of brand and communication, and deputy vice president of marketing for India. Since 2019, Talwar has been leading marketing for Castrol Vietnam. In this capacity, he has overseen both B2C and B2B marketing initiatives, driving innovation and delivering substantial business growth in the Vietnamese market.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 19:25 IST

