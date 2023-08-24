Casio India announces cricketer Shubman Gill as brand ambassador for watch brand G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK India unveils cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. The collaboration brings together G-SHOCK’s 40 years of dedication to crafting tough timepieces and Shubman Gill’s embodiment of the ‘spirit of toughness,’ encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude.

Globally positioned as a lifestyle-centric watch brand, G-SHOCK is intertwined with youth subcultures, embodying the spirit of adventure and resilience. Gill’s spirit on the pitch, where he faces challenges with composure, finds a remarkable parallel in the resilience of G-SHOCK.

“His inspiring persona and unwavering determination resonate strongly with G-SHOCK’s values, making him the perfect embodiment of our ‘spirit of toughness.’ Together, we aim to empower the youth, encourage them to embrace challenges, and foster a spirit of never giving up.” Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said.

Shubman Gill has captured the imagination of millions with his commitment, talent, and grit on and off the field. Known for his performances, Gill embodies the spirit that G-SHOCK has embodied since its inception: resilience, tenacity, and the pursuit of excellence.

“For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base,” cricketer Shubman Gill, said.

The unveiling of the partnership features Shubman Gill, donning two iconic G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR. These two watches hold a place in G-SHOCK’s design evolution over four decades, symbolising the brand’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and style.

With Shubman Gill as its driving force, G-SHOCK India is geared up to embark on a new chapter, deepening its connection with the Gen Z and Millennials pursuit of innovation, style, and durability.

