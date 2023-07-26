scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Casio G-SHOCK appoints Wieden & Kennedy India as creative Agency on Record in India

The company’s choice of Wieden & Kennedy India stems from the agency’s track record of delivering creative campaigns that resonate with audiences

Written by BrandWagon Online
G-SHOCK is a global watch brand retailed in India by Casio India Company Ltd
G-SHOCK is a global watch brand retailed in India by Casio India Company Ltd

G-SHOCK appoints Wieden & Kennedy India as the official creative Agency on Record in India. G-SHOCK is a global watch brand backed by the spirit of innovation and toughness, retailed in India by Casio India Company Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

“At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations,” Shreekant, head of Delhi office, Wieden & Kennedy India, said.

The company’s choice of Wieden & Kennedy India stems from the agency’s track record of delivering creative campaigns that resonate with audiences. The agency’s understanding of the Indian market, combined with its ability to craft brand narratives, made it the ideal choice for fulfilling G-SHOCK’s creative needs.

Also Read

“Wieden & Kennedy’s creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK’s position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style,” Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said.

Also Read

With this partnership, watch enthusiasts and consumers can anticipate campaigns and experiences that will amplify G-SHOCK’s presence and solidify its position as the brand of tough watches with fashion sensibilities in India.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 18:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS