Casio G-SHOCK appoints Wieden & Kennedy India as creative Agency on Record in India

G-SHOCK appoints Wieden & Kennedy India as the official creative Agency on Record in India. G-SHOCK is a global watch brand backed by the spirit of innovation and toughness, retailed in India by Casio India Company Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

“At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations,” Shreekant, head of Delhi office, Wieden & Kennedy India, said.

The company’s choice of Wieden & Kennedy India stems from the agency’s track record of delivering creative campaigns that resonate with audiences. The agency’s understanding of the Indian market, combined with its ability to craft brand narratives, made it the ideal choice for fulfilling G-SHOCK’s creative needs.

“Wieden & Kennedy’s creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK’s position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style,” Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said.

With this partnership, watch enthusiasts and consumers can anticipate campaigns and experiences that will amplify G-SHOCK’s presence and solidify its position as the brand of tough watches with fashion sensibilities in India.

