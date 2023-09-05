CashKaro onboards Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassador

CashKaro, India’s cashback and coupons app has announced its collaboration with Indian actress, Genelia Deshmukh, as its brand ambassador. As per the company, the partnership aims to amplify CashKaro’s influence and impact.

As part of this collaboration, CashKaro has released a 360-degree advertising campaign featuring Deshmukh, which entails a narrative on how shopping via CashKaro will help users earn extra cashback that they can transfer to their bank. A series of three films encapsulates this value proposition of CashKaro in a humorous manner, with Deshmukh and three of her family members, providing relatability amongst today’s audience.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro said, “We are delighted to welcome Genelia Deshmukh to the CashKaro family. Her infectious energy, authenticity, and widespread appeal make her the perfect ambassador for CashKaro, as we continue our journey of reshaping the online shopping experience for millions of Indians. This partnership starts a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to our promise of offering our users unmatched value, convenience, and savings.”

Through this campaign, CashKaro aims to expand its current user base of 20 million to over 100 million users, over the next few years.

Also Read KRAFTON India announces Ranveer Singh as BGMI’s brand ambassador

Further adding to this, Swati Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro said, “Our association with Genelia will further solidify CashKaro as the country’s go-to savings destination for shoppers. Through this campaign, our attempt is to build awareness about CashKaro and demonstrate how it is super easy to save 1000s every month via CashKaro. Online shoppers can get extra Cashback from us on top of all Diwali sale discounts, and that’s why this campaign is rightly called #CashKaroAishKaro!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook