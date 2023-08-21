Cartoon Network and POGO announce School Contact Program

Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ brands, Cartoon Network and POGO, have unveiled the 16th edition of their School Contact Program (SCP) in India, an initiative that connects with over 1 million children. With SCP, the company focuses on fostering engagement and igniting inspiration. Additionally, the SCP will reach out to students in nearly 1400 schools across 16 cities from August 21 until the end of October.

Talking about the program, Uttam Pal Singh, head of kids cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are happy to roll out the School Contact Program for kids. Through the cartoon characters and interactive content, our aim is to inspire students to become catalysts for positive change. By incorporating themes like ‘Titans of Tomorrow’ and ‘Heroes of Kindness’ into the program, we intend to nurture essential qualities such as kindness and best practices related to conservation and recycling within their lifestyles.”

Moreover, SCP encapsulates two concepts: Cartoon Network’s theme, ‘Titans of Tomorrow,’ and POGO’s theme, ‘Heroes of Kindness’.

With associate sponsors including Exo, Kellogg’s Chocos, and game partner Topps, Cartoon Network’s Titans of Tomorrow program aims at environmental responsibility. POGO’s Heroes of Kindness initiative focuses on cultivating values of peace, empathy, and affinity.

‘The 16th edition of the School Contact Program aims to captivate kids’ imagination and nurture positive personality traits through engaging activities. We are excited to design an initiative that encourages kindness and teamwork in young minds, all while delighting our fans across 16 cities,” Azmat Jagmag, head of marketing – OTT and linear, Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, added.

Furthermore, as a part of the engagement program, a forty-minute thematic session is being planned for each school. The sessions will include an array of activities, including icebreaker sessions, discussions about sustainability, and promote incorporating acts of kindness into their daily routines.

The SCP will be held in various cities throughout India, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

