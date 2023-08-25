scorecardresearch
CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as chief executive officer

Titan announced the acquisition of the full stake held by the founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to the completion of customary regulatory approvals

Gurukeerthi Gurunathan who built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omnichannel business and digital experiences, will continue as the chief technology officer of CaratLane
CaratLane announced the appointment of Avnish Anand, currently chief operating officer of CaratLane, as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect. Avnish was an integral part of the founding team and has played a role in building CaratLane.

“Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omnichannel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards,” C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan, said.

Gurukeerthi Gurunathan who built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omnichannel business and digital experiences, will continue as the chief technology officer of CaratLane. Guru is a technology leader who holds a master’s degree from IIM Bangalore and has worked with Fortune 500 companies including a stint in Silicon Valley.

“Being a part of the founding team here at CaratLane, I’ve seen the brand’s evolution up close and it’s been such a remarkable journey. Mithun has been a pillar of support and a sounding board for all my ideas these past years, so of course it’s sad to see him go. But I’m really excited for this new chapter as we have a great opportunity to build a bigger and more remarkable business in front of us,” Avnish Anand, CEO, CaratLane, said.

Titan, on August 19, 2023, announced the acquisition of the full stake held by the founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to the completion of customary regulatory approvals.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 18:40 IST

