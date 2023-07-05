Carat appoints Sanchayeeta Verma as CEO India

Carat India, a media agency from the house of dentsu, has announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer (CEO). As per the company, she will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

With 27-year of experience in the advertising, media and marketing industries, Verma has held varied senior management positions at companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, among others.

Prior to this, she has worked at GroupM’s Mindshare and Wavemaker, where she made contributions across multiple regions.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The network’s focus on strengthening our media businesses aligns with our global ambition. Getting the best people on board is, therefore, very critical. Sanchayeeta’s ethos and the value systems that drive Carat are inextricably linked. Her varied expertise in consumer research, business planning, and client leadership has kept her abreast of the shifting media landscape. She is also dedicated to lifelong learning and staying ahead of the curve, making her an ideal candidate for this position. Carat has increased its scope over the recent year with notable wins such as Tata Neu, Tata Croma, Hero Vida, Times Pro, and others.”

Throughout her career span, Verma has worked across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing brands including ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo, among others.

“Dentsu and Carat continue to be the front-runner in addressing critical industry issues such as audience attention, brand EQ and sustainable media. They continuously pioneer and lead in digital and CXM. I am very excited to join the Carat-dentsu family. I look forward to Carat being a fantastic partner to its clients, as well as an ideal place for our employees and the planet at large, by marrying the warmth of ‘creating for people’ with the dynamism of media, content, data, and technology,” Verma added.

Verma will be based in Bangalore and will be responsible for boosting the agency’s growth trajectory through strategic leadership.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook