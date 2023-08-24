Capri Global Holdings’ arm Capri Sports appoints all-women Brand and Commercial Partnerships team

Capri Sports, which is under the umbrella of Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, has announced, the Brand and Commercial Partnerships Team. Capri Sports has gone with an all women Brand and Commercial Partnerships Team. The brand aims to accelerate Capri Sports growth, while identifying and driving new revenue streams and content monetisation along with alliances and partnerships for the four franchisees including UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors in the Women’s Premier League.

The team comprises Vinita Bhatia, a senior media and sports professional, as the V.P – Brand and Commercial Partnerships, and she will be based out of Mumbai. Suvidha Dhalwani is the other V.P – Brand and Commercial Partnerships and will operate from Gurgaon. The troika is completed by Akanksha Bhatkar, as senior Manager, who has worked in the cricketing ecosystem such as the BCCI and IPL and will be in Mumbai.

Speaking on the appointment, Basant Dhawan, group chief marketing officer, Capri Global said, “We welcome on board the Brand and Commercial Partnerships team who will create and execute programs to drive deep brand associations across our teams through meaningful sports solutions. We, at Capri Global believe in equity for all and this all-women’s Brand and Commercial Partnerships team is a true testament to our belief”.

Bhatia comes with over two decades of experience of having worked with Indian and International media and sports organisations including Times of India, Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network in her previous stints.

Dhalwani comes with an experience of close to two decades in Sales and Marketing which includes sponsorships and alliances, brand activations and solutions, sports marketing, media planning and sales and relationship management with organisations includinf Group M and Times Internet.

Along with UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, the Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and the Rajasthan Warriors, fall into the Capri Sports family, that is a part of the Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd. Later in the year, the Bengal Warriors will be part of the 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League, while Sharjah Warriors and UP Warriorz will continue to march on in the world of cricket. The Rajasthan Warriors are expected to take centre stage next year.

