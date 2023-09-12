Capri Global Holdings’ appoints new leaders in Capri Sports’ set-up

With yet another sporting season coming up soon, the Capri Sports team has today, announced two leadership appointments. Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy have joined the Capri Sports team as senior vice president – Contact Sports and vice-president, Marketing respectively. Both Gupta and Roy will be based out of Mumbai.

Gupta joins the team with the experience of having helped launch the Pro Kabaddi League with Mashal Sports Private Limited. After that, he led the launch live sports business with Amazon Prime Video (India). He will be responsible for managing the operations of the Capri Sports’ Bengal Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors with an objective to build their equity.

Roy comes in on the back off a stint with Star Sports as head of sponsorship marketing for the emerging sports portfolio – Football (ISL, Premier League), F1 and Grand Slams in the Indian market. He will pick up the baton in terms of creating brand and fan engagement plans for the Capri Sports teams – UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors.

Speaking on the appointments, Basant Dhawan, group chief marketing officer, Capri Global said, “We welcome to the team Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy, both of whom will create and execute programs to further amplify the Warrior name and spirit across sporting fraternity. Both are seasoned Sports industry professionals who will add tremendous value to our Capri Sports portfolio and contribute to its success both on and off the field. At Capri Global, we firmly believe that there is opportunity in every step, and we are confident that we can make that count.”

Capri Sports finished third with the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, and are all set to get busy as the Bengal Warriors.

