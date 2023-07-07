Capri Global Capital assigns mainline advertising mandate to Rediffusion for its loan business

In a recent announcement, Capri Global Capital has appointed Rediffusion to handle the brand’s mainline advertising mandate. The agency will conceptualise and build campaigns across media touch points to drive the brand-consumer connect. As per the company, the account will be handled by Next by Rediffusion from its Mumbai office.

Speaking on the announcement, Basant Dhawan, Group CMO, Capri Global said, “We are excited to be working with Rediffusion as our mainline agency. With their cutting-edge strategies, creative prowess, and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, we are confident that this collaboration will propel our brand to new heights. Together, we will create compelling campaigns that engage and captivate our target audience, further solidifying our position in the market.”

“Our strategists at The Bharat Lab of Rediffusion who focus on markets beyond the Metros and Tier 1 cities will work closely with the Capri marketing team to engage the consumer and further endear Capri Loans to them,” Asheesh Malhotra, executive director, Next by Rediffusion commented.

Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi is the brand ambassador of Capri Loans.

Also Read Sociowash bags creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels

Capri Global Capital offers a range of financial services, including home and business loans, to the unbanked and underserved masses of the country, with a presence across hi-growth segments like Gold Loans, MSME Loans, Construction Finance, Affordable Housing, and Indirect Lending segments. Capri Global Capital Limited is listed both on the NSE and the BSE.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook