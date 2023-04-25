Capri Global Capital appoints Basant Dhawan as group chief marketing officer

Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL), a NBFC, has appointed Basant Dhawan as its group chief marketing officer. The appointment is effective April 24,2023.

As per the company, Dhawan will spearhead the marketing portfolio and will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing and monitoring the marketing strategy across all businesses.

Additionally, his role also includes brand marketing, brand building, strategic communications, digital and social media marketing strategies. Dhawan will focus on establishing a strategic brand roadmap for the entire consortium of company’s brands operating within multiple business segments across metro cities, tier II and tier III markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital Ltd said, “ We are looking forward to have Basant Dhawan in our team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we evolve our business into new areas, grow our regional footprint, and vision to position ourselves as a game changer in credit inclusion. We are confident that his unrivaled acumen, unwavering commitment to delivering results and fostering creativity will propel the marketing efforts of the company and reinforce our brand strength in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape”.

Dhawan, who is an IMM Calcutta alumni and completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Manipal Institute of Technology, brings more than two decades of experience in building brands across industries, developing and nurturing high-performing teams and creating innovative marketing strategies.

Prior to joining CGCL, Dhawan held several leadership positions across industries ranging from media and entertainment, telecom and sports. In his last assignment, he served as a chief executive officer at Twenty First Century Media (TCM).

Before that he was the CEO for CNN News 18 & CNBC set of channels with Network 18. He has had a successful stint in Sports Broadcasting at Star India as Sr V.P & Head Emerging Sports.

