Canon India unveils campaign The Gatecrashers to celebrate World Photography Day

Canon India has launched a new creative social media campaign titled, ‘The Gatecrashers’ to mark World Photography Day. The campaign depicts the charm and authenticity of candid photography along with recognising the hard work of the professionals who are behind the lens.

Additionally, the campaign is in collaboration with four photography influencers, Frames by Ankit, Portraits by Sudha, Soumya Mense, and Aishwarya Nayak.

Talking about the campaign, Manabu Yamazaki, president and CEO, Canon India said, “Every year World Photography Day provides us with a special platform to honor the incredible artistry that a camera brings into our lives. Each photographer has a unique lens with which it views its subjects and narrates stories through his/her own artistic vision. The video is a simple yet poignant collation, acknowledging the dedication of photographers when it comes to capturing unguarded moments, that make for the best memories.”

To fuel the culture of photography further and encourage the community at large, the brand has also launched an array of activations across the country ranging from photo walks, contests and educational workshops from August 12-26.

“Our new campaign is aimed at taking users on a creative journey to discover the art of candid photography and its unique moments while also demonstrating the prowess of our innovative new range of cameras, the EOS R100 and PowerShot V10. These new entrants are poised to enable users to capture life as it unfolds without any hindrances,” C Sukumaran, senior director for product and communication, Canon India added.

