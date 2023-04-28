Canon adds EOS R5 C to its Netflix-approved range of cinema cameras

Canon on Friday announced Canon EOS R5 C is Netflix approved. With a new firmware update, the compact and full-frame mirrorless camera promises filmmakers enhanced operation and superior image quality for OTT video production.

With an uptake in OTT streaming services followed by the rise of premium video content on-demand, the EOS R5 C is Canon’s eighth addition to its line-up of Cinema EOS cameras approved for use on Netflix productions. Other Canon cameras on the Netflix authorized list include EOS R5, EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark II, EOS C700 FF, EOS C700 and the EOS C500.

Speaking about the announcement, Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, “The advent of OTT platforms has revolutionized the means for a storyteller to create content in a way that transcends beyond boundaries. The Netflix stamp of approval on our flagship Canon EOS R5 C is testament to our commitment and contribution to the growth of the Indian OTT industry.”

Being Canon’s first camera to provide internal 8K 60P Cinema RAW Light recording, EOS R5 C maintains the aesthetics of RAW video while reducing file size backed by an internal cooling system for continuous internal recording in different file formats. EOS R5 C is also equipped with 4K/120P video recording, HDR support with HLG and PQ formats.

