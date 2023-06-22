Cannes never gets old

By Kartik Smetacek

No matter how many times you make the trip to Cannes, walk those same streets, eat at the same cafes, the one thing you don’t feel is a sense of déjà vu. Because the moment you step into the Palais, to attend a talk or view the work, you experience something entirely novel.

The industry’s endless capacity for invention and reinvention is what keeps me coming back.

I’m particularly drawn to the work in categories I’ve worked on myself. Problems that have made their way to my desk over the years, solved in a way I could never have imagined. What can be more inspiring (and humbling) than that.

It’s only Day 3 here, but early indications are 2023 could be another good year for the country. India opened its tally on Tuesday winning six Lions on the night. Potential big winners ‘Airtel – 175 Replayed’ and ‘Oreo – Bring Back 2011’ are shortlisted across categories, which is usually a good sign for a week of big wins ahead.

Meanwhile, fingers and toes remain firmly crossed for our entry, ‘Zepto – Indian Stretchable Time’, which has two shortlists in the Film category. To give you some perspective on the level of competition, all of Asia only has eight shortlists in Film.

Expectedly, AI dominates conversations down the length of the Croisette. I still haven’t made up my mind about whether it will kill the creative industry or supercharge it, having heard some excellent arguments on both sides of the issue. However, one thing that is already evident is that unlike last year’s darlings, the metaverse and NFTs (which no one even whispers about anymore), AI is here to stay and its influence will only get more pronounced.

The talks have been eye opening as always. I was lucky to catch Sir Martin Sorrell using his formidable intellect to future-gaze in his talk ‘What’s Now, Near and Next in the Digital Revolution’. The one thing that stuck was that in an otherwise uncertain world, India will remain a bright spot for growth. Whew!

I also attended a session by rapper and entrepreneur, will.i.am who demo-ed his AI-powered messenger platform FYI from his personal mobile phone live on stage. Where else in the world will you get the opportunity to scroll through will.i.am’s contact list and unread texts on a giant screen!

Rappers and media Moguls aside, there is a fantastic line up of the industry’s best minds, candidly addressing the hot-button issues of the day. Not to mention more brilliant ideas than you can go through in a week.

That’s why, whenever I’m fortunate enough to get the opportunity, I’m happy to pack the sunblock and make the trek to Cannes. And for one magical week, I become a wide-eyed junior copywriter again.

FCB Group bags first gold for India; medal tally at 6

On Day 2 of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India finally opened its tally of medals to pick up six Lions – one gold, three silver and two bronze. The sole gold was awarded to FCB Group India in the Industry Craft Lions category for its campaign, ‘Untangling the politics of hair’ for STIR. The initiative strove to bring attention to the Mahsa Amini protests in Iran and to mobilise public solidarity within India and beyond.

FCB India and FCB Kinnect picked up a silver for its fundraising campaign, ‘Chatpat’ for ‘SOS Children’s Villages’ in the Entertainment Lions category. ‘Tr For Teacher’ for Navneet from FCB Interface also won a silver in the Entertainment Lions category, while ‘Airtel 175 replayed’ by Leo Burnett for Airtel picked up a silver in the Entertainment Lions for sport category.

DDB Mudra picked up a bronze for its ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Entertainment Lions (gaming) category, while Dentsu Creative won the other bronze of the day for ‘The Everything Book’ for Vedantu in the Design Lions category.

The author is joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

