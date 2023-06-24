scorecardresearch
Cannes Lions 2023: Sustainable Development Goods category scores two metals on the last day; total tally reaches 22

Silver Lion is won by Leo Burnett for its work The Biochar Project for Lay’s

Written by Yukta Raj
FCB Interface and FCB Brasil’s work called TR For Teacher for the brand Navneet bagged Bronze Lion
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity ended at a slow note for India as it only bagged two metals including a Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion. On the last day of the festival, both the metals were won under the category of Sustainable Development Goods.

The Silver Lion is won by Leo Burnett for its work The Biochar Project for Lay’s under the sub-category responsible consumption and production. However, FCB Interface and FCB Brasil’s work called TR For Teacher for the brand Navneet bagged a Bronze Lion under the sub-category of decent work and economic growth.

Interestingly, India did not win any Classic Metal for the category Film despite three shortlists. Other category which did not win any metal includes health and wellness.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 09:19 IST

