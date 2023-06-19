Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy shortlisted for Glass-The Lion for Change; total tally at 41

Day one of the Cannes Lions 2023 saw Ogilvy’s work Dove- #StoptheBeautyTest for the brand Dove getting shortlisted under sub-category Glass- The Lion for Change for Good Lion.

Five works of Indian agencies were shortlisted further; four in Brand Experience and Automation and one in Innovation, making a total tally to 41 shortlists.

Dentsu Creative’s three works have been shortlisted for Brand Experience and Activation Lion. Firstly, Suraksha ka Teeka for the brand Mortein has been shortlisted under the sub-category corporate purpose and social responsibility. Secondly, The Responsible Manhole for the brand TVS Motors Company and The Everything Book for the brand Vendantu e-learning have been shortlisted for the sub-category single-market campaign.

Next, Leo Burnett’s two works have been shortlisted- Airtel 175 Replayed for the brand Airtel has been shortlisted for the sub-category launch/re-launch for Brand Experience and Activation Lion.

Furthermore, Leo Burnett, Pepsico and Cropin’s work- Lay’s Smart Farm for the brand Lay’s has been shortlisted under the category scalable innovation for Innovation Lion.

