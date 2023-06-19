Cannes Lions 2023: Nine works shortlisted under the Entertainment Lion category; total tally at 35

On day one of the Festival of Creativity aka Cannes Lions 2023, nine works were shortlisted under the Entertainment Lion category. Leo Burnett India, FCB India, DDB Mudra Group, among others have made it to the list. With this, India has a total tally of 35 shortlisted works.

Leo Burnett India’s six works have been shortlisted. Airtel 175 Replayed for the brand Airtel has been shortlisted six times. Firstly, the brand has bagged four shortlists for Entertainment Lion under the sub-categories- – live entertainment, influencer and co-creation, partnerships with talent and social behaviour and cultural insights.

Secondly, the brand has bagged two shortlists for Entertainment Lion for Sport under brand storytelling and sports live experience sub-categories.

Next, FCB Kinnect and FCB India and FCB Chicago’s work Chatpat for the brand SOS Children’s Villages has been shortlisted for Entertainment Lion under the sub-category influencer and co-creation.

Furthermore, FCB Interface and FCB Brasil’s work TR for Teachers for the brand Navneet has been shortlisted for Entertainment Lion under the sub-category social behaviour and cultural insights.

Next, DDB Mudra Group’s work MachineGun Mouth for the brand Battleground Mobile India has been shortlisted for Entertainment for Gaming Lion under the sub-category audio-visual content.

