Cannes Lions 2023: India kick-starts Day one with 18 shortlists; total tally hits 26

India started on a high note with 18 works of engagement making it to the shortlist at the 70th International Festival of Creativity which will be held between 19-23 June 2023 at Cannes. From Dentsu Creative to Leo Burnett India, Mindshare, Talented Agency, among others have made it to the list. With this India has a total tally of 26 shortlisted works, this however does not include PR Lion.

Dentsu Creative’s four works have been shortlisted under Media Lion. SurakshakaTeeka for the brand Mortein has been shortlisted under three sub-categories – – healthcare, use of ambient media- small scale, and social behaviour and cultural insight. The Everything Book for the brand Vedantu e-learning under the sub-category corporate purpose and social responsibility has also been shortlisted.

Next Leo Burnett India’s four works have been shortlisted. #BringBack2011 for the brand Oreo India has made it to shortlist thrice. Firstly, under the sub-category food and drink for Direct Lion. Secondly, the brand has bagged two shortlists for Social and Influencer Lion under the sub-categories innovative use of influencers and multi-platform social campaign. The work by EssenceMediacom and Leo Burnett – The Missing Chapter for the brand Whisper has been shortlisted under the sub-category media insights and strategy, under Media Lion.

Next,Talented Agency’s five works have been shortlisted- Why is this a Swiggy Ad? for the brand Swiggy has been shortlisted thrice for Social and Influencer Lion under the sub-categories retail, innovative use of community, and co-creation and user-generated content. Furthermore, Or Travel on Cleartrip for the brand Cleartrip has been shortlisted under two sub-categories – use of print for Media Lion. Secondly, it has been shortlisted under the sub-category use of print and outdoor for Direct Lion.

Furthermore, Mindshare’s two works have been shortlisted for Media Lion. First, TrixyCinegame, Bringing Alive 3 Layers of Fun for the brand Kwality Walls under the sub-category media insights and strategy. Second, Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for the brand Dove under the sub-category use of data and analytics.

Next, BBDO India’s work has been shortlisted- #NoPressureDelivery for the brand Ralco Automotive under the sub-category Local Brand for Media Lion.

Next, DDB Mudra’s campaign MTV Bothard for the brand MTV Music Televisionhas been shortlisted under the sub-category media and entertainment for Social and Influencer Lion.

Next, David Communications’ work – Fiama Talking Memes for the brand Fiama has been shortlisted under the sub-category Social Behaviour for Social and Influencer Lion.

