Cannes Lions 2023: India bags seven metals on day three; total metal tally at 13

On day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India bagged seven metals including three Silver Lion and four Bronze Lion in the Engagement category. This, however, does not include PR Lion.

On the third day India won four metals in the Media Lion category including one Silver Lion and three Bronze Lion. Talented Agency bagged its first Silver Lion under the sub-category use of print for Or Travel On Cleartrip for the brand Cleartrip.

Mindshare also unlocked its kitty of awards by winning first Bronze Lion for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for the brand Dove under the sub-category use of data and analytics.

Dentsu Creative and Leo Burnett along with EssenceMediacom continued its winning streak by adding a Bronze Lion, each to their kitties.

Dentsu Creative won a Bronze Lion for Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign for the brand Mortein under the sub-category use of ambient media: small scale. While EssenceMediacom along with Leo Burnett took home Bronze Lion for their work The Missing Chapter for Whisper under the sub-category media insights and strategy.

Under the Social and Influencer category, India got a Silver and Bronze Lion. Leo Burnett bagged a Silver Lion for its work #BringBack2011 for the brand Oreo under the sub-category multi-platform social campaign. However, Talented Agency bagged Bronze Lion under the sub-category innovative use of community for its Swiggy’s work, Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?

Lastly, for the Creative Data category, the work Lay’s Smart Farm of Leo Burnett and Cropin got Silver Lion under the sub-category data integration.

Interestingly, India did not win any metal for the categories Creative B2B and Direct.

