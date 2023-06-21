On the third day of the 70th Cannes Lions 2023, India bagged seven shortlists in the category Sustainable Development Goals for the Good Lion. The shortlists are across six sub-categories including hunger, quality education, clean water and sanitation, among others. With this, India has a total tally of 61 shortlisted works in three days at Cannes Lions 2023.

Leo Burnett stands strong with a total of four shortlists for its work for the brand Lay’s across three sub-categories namely, hunger, responsible consumption and production, and life on land for the Good Lion.

The campaign Lay’s Smart Farm has been shortlisted under two sub-categories- – hunger and life on land. Similarly, The Biochar Project by Lay’s has been shortlisted under two sub-categories including hunger and responsible consumption and production. Additionally, Leo Burnett shares the shortlist with Cropin for its work Lay’s Smart Farm.

Next, Dentsu Creative gets another shortlist for its work The Everything Book for the brand Vedantu under sub-category quality education.

VMLY&R and VMLY&R Commerce gets shortlist under the sub-category clean water and sanitation for its work Suvidha Centre for the brand Unilever.

Lastly, FCB Interface and FCB Brasil’s work TR for Teacher for the brand Navneet gets yet another shortlist under the sub-category decent work and economic growth.

