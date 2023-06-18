Cannes Lions 2023: Eight Indian creatives make it to the shortlists; Dentsu Creative, WONDRLAB, and Talented Agency in the race

India started on a high note with eight works of creativity making it to the shortlist at the 70th International Festival of Creativity which will be held between 19-23 June 2023 at Cannes. From Dentsu Creative to WONDRLAB, Talented Agency, FCB India, among others have made it to the list.

Dentsu Creative’s four works have been shortlisted – The Everything Book for the brand Vendantu E-Learning has been shortlisted under three categories. First, it has been shortlisted under the sub-category promotional printed media for Design Lion, Secondly, it has been shortlisted under two sub-categories – print and publishing and brand and communications design, respectively under Industry Craft Lion. Next, Suraksha ka Teeka for the brand Mortein under the sub-category design for promotional items has been shortlisted for OOH Lion. “I have my fingers crossed. I am hopeful that we are able to convert a couple of them into metals. It would be good follow up to an amazing one that we had last year,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative, told BrandWagon Online.

Next, Talented Agency’s work – Why is this a Swiggy Ad? for the brand Swiggy under the sub-category single-market has been shortlisted for Print and Publishing Lion. Furthermore, WONDRLAB INDIA’s work has been shortlisted- The Unheard Playlist for the brand Spotify under the sub-category breakthrough on a budget for Radio Lion. Moreover, Studio Eeksaurus’ work has been shortlisted- JSW Steel Always Around under the sub-category use of original music for Film Craft Lion. Hungry Films’ work- Ode to Mumbai | Acko loves Mumbai | #welcomechange for the brand Acko General Insurance has also been shortlisted under the sub-category use of original music for Film Craft Lion.

Next, FCB India’s work- Untangling The Politics of Hair for the brand Stir Magazine has been shortlisted thrice under the sub-category outdoor for Industry Craft Lion.

