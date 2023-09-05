scorecardresearch
Campus Activewear launches ‘Air Turbo’ technology shoe range

The new technology, “Air Turbo” as part of Campus Nitroboost range has been designed for Indian consumers.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The Campus Air Turbo range starts at Rs 2299.
Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brand has announced the launch of new technology- “Air Turbo” as part of Campus Nitroboost range. With this, Campus claims to have become the pioneer in bringing this footwear tech through specially designed ranges suited for Indian consumers.

The Campus Air Turbo features air circulation system built right into the sole. Situated in the heel area, the Compressible Pumping Chamber (CPC) ventilation system, serves as the beating heart of this groundbreaking technology. Each step activates the CPC system, creating a continuous pumping action that propels fresh air throughout your shoes. At the rear of the shoe lies the Inlet/Outlet Port (I/O Port), the gateway for air circulation. Completing the entire mechanism is the Air Passageway connecting the pumping chamber, the inlet/outlet port, and the inner part of the sole to facilitate the flow of air.

Speaking about the new launch, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO, Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “Young consumers are always on the move, leading an active lifestyle that requires comfortable footwear. With the moist and humid weather conditions that we experience in India, they may have had challenging situations with shoes that retain moisture and cause pain or produce odour. To solve the issue, we introduced this technology that support their daily active lifestyle and help them achieve their fashion goals. We are excited to bring Campus ‘Air Turbo’ for the Indian consumers and are sure that its thermal management technology will elevate the footwear experience.”

Designed to keep the consumer’s feet fresh and redefine your shoe-wearing experience despite extended periods of wear and usage. Starting at a price of Rs. 2299, the Campus Air Turbo range comes in many colours to support the fashion goals of today’s youth

The new Campus Air Turbo is now available for purchase on the Campus Shoes website along with Campus outlets.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 19:18 IST

