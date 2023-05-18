Campus Activewear collaborates with Umran Malik to launch its Nitrofly range

Campus Activewear has announced its collaboration with cricketer Umran Malik for the launch of the Nitrofly range. With the tagline ‘Why Run When You Can Fly’, the company claims that these shoes, powered by Nitro Technology, enables users to push their limits and achieve their best performance yet.

Speaking at the launch of the Nitrofly range, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear said, “Umran’s exceptional skills as India’s fastest bowler perfectly align with our brand’s essence of pushing the boundaries and achieving extraordinary performance. With Umran’s endorsement, we are confident that Nitrofly will revolutionize the world of athletic footwear. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible products that empower them to soar beyond their expectations.”

“Campus Activewear’s Nitrofly range, powered by advanced Nitro Technology, takes the overall performance to new heights. Also, it is not just about style, but about performance and excellence, and the Nitrofly range epitomizes that philosophy,” added Umran Malik.

The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms the brand’s commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products for valued customers to maintain an active lifestyle.

