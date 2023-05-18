scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Campus Activewear collaborates with Umran Malik to launch its Nitrofly range

With Nitro Technology at its core, these shoes are designed to elevate the performance of active individuals alike

Written by BrandWagon Online
The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms the brand's commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products
The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms the brand's commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products

Campus Activewear has announced its collaboration with cricketer Umran Malik for the launch of the Nitrofly range. With the tagline ‘Why Run When You Can Fly’, the company claims that these shoes, powered by Nitro Technology, enables users to push their limits and achieve their best performance yet.

Speaking at the launch of the Nitrofly range, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear said, “Umran’s exceptional skills as India’s fastest bowler perfectly align with our brand’s essence of pushing the boundaries and achieving extraordinary performance. With Umran’s endorsement, we are confident that Nitrofly will revolutionize the world of athletic footwear. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible products that empower them to soar beyond their expectations.”

Campus Activewear’s Nitrofly range, powered by advanced Nitro Technology, takes the overall performance to new heights. Also, it is not just about style, but about performance and excellence, and the Nitrofly range epitomizes that philosophy,” added Umran Malik.

Also Read
Also Read

The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms the brand’s commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products for valued customers to maintain an active lifestyle.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 18:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market