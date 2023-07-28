Campaign Decoded – ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic’s Try Karne Se Hi Pata Chalti Hain – Andar Ki Khoobiyan

Society has always judged us on the basis of our physical appearance despite understanding talents and abilities. It is unusual to not hear comments on heights, weights, colour and other special physical features, and we have all grown up hearing such remarks. Following this, ITC has unveiled their latest campaign try karne se hi pata chalti hai – andar ki khoobiyan for Mom’s Magic cookies. The campaign highlights the nuances of trust and try with a mother-daughter story.

Let’s have a look to understand the campaign:

Idea – As the campaign name says try karne se hi pata chalti hai – andar ki khoobiyan (You only know the inner qualities once you try it), it throws light on the concept of judging things/people only after trying. In the brand campaign, a mother asks the coach to let her daughter play basketball. To this, the coach points out that her daughter’s height is not appropriate for the game.

Execution – The campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy is based on a survey conducted with over 430 participants across 23 cities including metros. As per the company, the survey was done in collaboration with Crownit. The TVC portrays a mother who uses Mom’s Magic cookies to engage with the coach who displayed some bias against her daughter. By offering the cookies and revealing the hidden ingredients of cashew and almond, the mother effectively communicates that true qualities can only be discovered through experience. This leads to the coach realising his mistake and acknowledging the importance of a fair trial.

Why – It is believed that societal stereotypes are so deep-rooted and common that everyone has faced and been impacted by some kind of bias in their lives. “Through this campaign, we as a brand, strive to partner with moms and create a more inclusive and equitable environment where children are provided with opportunities to succeed,”Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods business division, ITC Ltd, said.

When – As per the company’s YouTube channel, the campaign went live on July 18.

Impact – So far the campaign has not attracted much eyeballs as the video had 1,600 views, while writing this. Such campaigns are executed by brands and advertising agencies to bring changes in the societal ecosystem, as with this the brand aims to make people understand that it is necessary to first understand the abilities and qualities of a person before commenting.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook