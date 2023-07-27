Calvin Klein launches campaign with actor Disha Patani

Calvin Klein watches has unveiled its latest campaign in India with actor Disha Patani. As per the company, the campaign evokes the sensual, modern aesthetic that the brand is known for while highlighting its Spring 2023 collection.

Talking about the campaign, Caterina Miduri, global general manager, Calvin Klein watches and jewelry, Movado Group Inc., said,“Disha’s confidence and strong presence make her the ideal representative for Calvin Klein watches in India. Her sophisticated, sensual energy translates on and off the screen, and brings our Spring 2023 watch collection’s modern designs to life in this latest campaign.”

The campaign showcases pieces from Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 watches collection. In the campaign, Disha wears a rose gold watch featuring a minimal sunray dial on a mesh bracelet.

“For Calvin Klein watches, we are committed to offering timepieces that embody the Calvin Klein aesthetic of timeless elegance, modernity, and superior craftsmanship. We look forward to inspiring individuals to express their personal style through our Calvin Klein watches collection and this campaign in India,” Xavier Gauderlot, president international, Movado Group Inc. added.

Moreover, the campaign will appear across digital and social media platforms, out of home placements and at point-of-sale across the region. However, the collection will be available at authorised Calvin Klein watch retailers, luxury retail stores, and online platforms across India.

“I feel honored and proud to be partnering with such an iconic brand as the face of Calvin Klein watches for their next campaign in India. The brand’s modernism, sensuality and simplicity are aesthetics that resonate with my style. I very much look forward to seeing the campaign featured throughout India,” Disha Patani said.

