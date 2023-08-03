Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk launches its new variant Silk Ganache

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, has launched its new variant Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache. Following the launch, the brand has also introduced a new digital film to highlight the new variant. The film opens with two students in the classroom engaging in a flirty exchange.

Talking about the new campaign and launch, Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “With Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Ganache, we have married the richness of cocoa and the sweetness of the beloved Dairy Milk Chocolate to provide a new eat experience of a luxurious French ganache. This is the eighth variant in our Silk portfolio which showcases the immense potential and demand within the category for newer and richer blends.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy. Additionally, the digital film is available across all channels and will also be supported by other activities across online and offline platforms.

“Ganache originates from France. Making the French connection come alive in the creative campaign, Feels like a French Kiss, was exciting. It matches the decadent taste of Silk Ganache with the innocent romance of Silk. Adding fresh charm to the campaign is the rendition of the iconic Silk song in French to compliment the launch film,” Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCO, Ogilvy India, added.

