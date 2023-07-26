Cadbury Celebrations launches new campaign #MyBirthdaySong

Cadbury Celebrations has launched a campaign #MyBirthdaySong. The campaign allows the gifter to make a customised birthday song. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight how the jingle that’s the same in every language can now capture the uniqueness of the person being celebrated.

Additionally, the brand has introduced this new-to-market tech which uses 4 types of generative AI tools to personalise b’day songs, namely AI generated lyrics, AI composed music, AI generated vocals and real-time generation of personalised songs.

Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “In every culture, every language, the lyrics and tune of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song have remained pretty much the same since it was first published over 120 years ago. That is the core idea behind this campaign is making people feel more valued and cherished on their birthday. With #MyBirthdaySong, we are unlocking an element of sharing and caring by giving a personal twist to a long-standing tradition. With this campaign, we aim to be at the heart of the tender and loving moments that people share with their friends and family.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy and Wavemaker, as well as technology partners Gan Studio and Uberduck.

“At Mondelez and Ogilvy, we’ve always created experiences that delight our customers when exceptionally strong human insights collide with breakthrough technologies in the most unexpected ways. We wanted to make Birthday gifts special, thoughtful and generous. We built a platform by engineering a transformative AI and machine-learning aided technology that will help people create their own unique personalised ‘Happy Birthday’ songs for their loved ones in real time,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added.

Moreover, to put this to action, Cadbury Celebrations created a microsite and a custom platform created by ADSMN Interactive Pvt Ltd for users to share information about what makes the person so special to them, such as nicknames, anecdotes, and prized memories. The digital tool then creates custom birthday song lyrics embellished with these details. Users can also set the song to their preferred music genre, including options such as rap, hip-hop, and classical. Furthermore, they can download it as a video with the lyrics playing in sync with the vocals in the video.

Talking about the campaign, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head – West, Wavemaker India said, “Birthdays are the biggest gifting occasions however, they are year-round, one to one and very personal. While Cadbury Celebrations is one of the most preferred gifts during festive occasions, approach for birthdays had to be different. With the help of tech and data, we focused on creating a seamless and exclusive gift that every giver and the recipient is proud of sharing.”

