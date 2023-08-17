Cadbury Celebrations launches #BrothersWhoCare campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Cadbury Celebrations launches its campaign, #BrothersWhoCare. Launched in time for Raksha Bandhan, the campaign brings the time-tested bond back into focus by inviting brothers across the country to show their appreciation for their sisters in a heartwarming way.

“Romantic relationships often take the spotlight away from other deep relationships, such as that between siblings. Built on a lifetime of shared memory, mutual growth, support, and love, these bonds form the foundations of who we are and deserve their own moments where care and appreciation are expressed through mindful gestures. With the #BrothersWhoCare campaign, we want to encourage brothers to express their affection for their sisters just as they do in their romantic relationships. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, it is an opportunity to remind every brother the moments they share with their sisters are just as precious and invite them to rekindle the timeless connection they share with their siblings through quality time spent together,” Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, said.

Cadbury Celebrations has activated multiple touchpoints to encourage siblings to spend more quality time with each other for the multichannel campaign. Working on the concept of #BrothersWho Care , the campaign’s TV thematic, scheduled to run for three weeks, reinforces the brand message of ‘Iss Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’.

“Our starting point was to put the spotlight on the reality of the brother-sister dynamic that plays out during Rakhi. Every brother loves his sisters but unfortunately this love doesn’t translate into effort in making her feel special on a day that is meant to celebrate this special bond. Our attempt was to nudge boyfriends, fiancés, husbands who are also brothers to plan a day with their sisters by putting equal effort as they would for their partners on Valentine’s day. We conceived and built the #BrothersWhoCare platform that will help remind the brothers to make time for sisters and celebrate this special bond in most magical manner,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said.

