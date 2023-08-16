scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Cable, Broadcast channels fall to below half of all TV viewing

Major pay-TV providers lost a total of 1.73 million subscribers in the second quarter, according to data by the Leichtman Research Group Inc

Written by Bloomberg
Broadcast fell to 20% of all viewing in July
Broadcast fell to 20% of all viewing in July

The amount of time people spent watching cable and broadcast channels has fallen for the first time to less than half of all TV viewing, while streaming hit a new high, according to a report released Tuesday by market researcher Nielsen.

Broadcast fell to 20% of all viewing in July. Cable channels came in at 29.6% and streaming services led by YouTube, Netflix and Hulu accounted for 38.7%. Other types of viewing, such as video on demand and gaming, made up the rest.

The summer is normally a slow season for traditional TV. Broadcast and cable channels could regain some share, particularly when sports like football return in the fall.

Also Read

Still, the long-term trend spells more gains for streaming services as consumers increasingly cancel their cable TV subscriptions in favor of more on-demand entertainment choices.

Also Read

Major pay-TV providers lost a total of 1.73 million subscribers in the second quarter, according to data released Tuesday by the Leichtman Research Group Inc. The decline, about 2%, was roughly even with the same period last year.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 08:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS