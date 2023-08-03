Bundesliga International and Sony Pictures Networks India extend their partnership for three years in India and subcontinent

Bundesliga International has extended their partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and has agreed to a three-year deal for the exclusive media rights to broadcast Bundesliga matches in India and the subcontinent, that includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Maldives.

As part of this partnership, Indian football fans can continue to catch the live action from Bundesliga on Sony Sports Network and their OTT platform, Sony LIV.

Talking about the partnership, Peer Naubert, chief marketing officer, Bundesliga International, said, “Building long-term relationships with market leaders like Sony is key to our strategy as we seek to cement our position as the fastest growing league. The success of this model is clear when we see that our live audience numbers have doubled in the last two seasons, and ensuring our fans feel connected, no matter where they are in the world, is extremely important to us.”

Moreover, the deal will now run until the end of the 2025-26 season. This furhter ensures that SPN remains the destination for Bundesliga fans to watch Bundesliga clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig among others.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with Bundesliga International for three more years. We have seen a significant growth in viewership since we started broadcasting the Bundesliga on our network. The stature of the league, the legacy of the clubs as well as the players, the favourable broadcast timing in conjunction with our marketing and programming efforts will further help grow the following Bundesliga in India,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution and international business and head – sports cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, added.

