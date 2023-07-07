The sting is still intact

When Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rolled out its 900,000th unit of the Scorpio last month from its plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, 68-year-old Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, made a candid confession: “If it had flopped, the board would have fired me. So, I owe my career to it.”

Often credited for the reshaping of M&M’s fortunes during its most defining period, the Scorpio has played a stellar role in sculpting the Mahindra brand as the SUV specialist, in the process becoming one of the rare automotive brands in the country to be under continuous production for over two decades. Of the 292,000 outstanding bookings that M&M has currently, around 40%, or 117,000 units, are that of the Scorpio, with its waiting period stretching to more than six months.

Of course, there have been some hiccups on the way. From a peak of 53% in 2012, M&M’s market share in the utility vehicle segment slumped to under 15% in 2022, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. However, it improved steadily to close at almost 18% by the end of May this year. The company went past Tata Motors in the same month and is just behind the market leader Maruti Suzuki in the UV segment, mainly on the back of the Scorpio and other successful models.

“The Korean twins (Hyundai and Kia) had fiercely guarded their backyard, that is, the SUV segment. Unlike Maruti and Tata Motors, Mahindra does not have a particularly strong brand in the sub Rs 10 lakh segment. Yet, it has created a space for itself in the premium segment. Each of the best-sellers like Scorpio, Thar and XUV700 are priced well above Rs 10 lakh,” said a former sales head of a Delhi-based automotive company.

With the exception of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Alto, Mahindra Bolero and Honda City, numerous other legacy brands have walked into the sunset. Hyundai Santro, Volkswagen Polo, Renault Duster, Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia, each of which spent at least a decade on the roads before being phased out by their manufacturers.

So how does a brand that was launched in 2002, continue to be M&M’s warhorse, its crackerjack, so to speak? “Scorpio came in at a point when it almost established the category,” says Mohit Hira, co-founder, Myriad Communications. “It appealed to a macho instinct in a male. Over time, as it became popular it gradually attracted women who wanted to feel safer or in control of the road. In some ways, the Scorpio owner was like the Charminar Plains smoker. The Bullet rider. And its appeal endured because it was the first mover, the Godfather of SUVs.”

It wasn’t M&M’s most expensive bet, mind you. “The team that built the original Scorpio was given a budget of Rs 600 crore but they did it in just Rs 550 crore, which was a fraction of the budget that any large auto firms would spend on a new model,” said a senior research analyst from a Bengaluru-based firm. The original Scorpio team set up in 1997 was led by Pawan Goenka, the then head of R&D who had joined M&M from General Motors based in the US. Goenka later joined M&M’s board to lead as its managing director and CEO years before retiring in 2021.

Changing with times

In its 20 years, the Scorpio has been quick to adapt to changing consumer demands and has undergone four modifications. But its first biggest upgrade came in 2022 when a completely new model was launched. Except for the Scorpio brand nothing else was carried over to the model christened Scorpio N.

The seven-seater, five door off-roader is the largest-selling model for M&M, clocking nearly 10,000 units a month. The launch recorded 100,000 bookings for the Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of the booking commencement and also recorded 25,000 bookings within one minute of the booking commencement. “In the first 30 minutes of the opening of bookings, M&M garnered Rs 18,000 crore of showroom value of the Scorpio N. For a brand that’s two decades old, that is a phenomenal recall,” said a Mumbai-based analyst.

Despite cost escalation over the last 20 years in technology and components, M&M spent just Rs 1,600 crore on the Scorpio N, three times what was spent on the original.Touted as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’ by M&M, the Scorpio N boasts of a powerful engine and its price of Rs 12 lakh (now Rs 13.05 lakh) made it the most expensive Scorpio ever. It was designed for the urban customer and the legacy model, Scorpio Classic, is being pushed for the rural market.

