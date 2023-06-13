Buds & Berries assigns digital creative and media responsibilities to Art-E

Art-E Media Tech on Tuesday announced the digital creative and media mandate for Buds & Berries.

“Embarking on a new partnership with the dynamic and talented brand team at Buds & Berries fills us with excitement. We are eager to build a strong bond and enhance their media presence. With our combined passion and drive, we are poised to establish Buds & Berries as a leading name in the personal care space,” Amit Dhawan, partner and CEO, Art-E said.

After a multi-agency pitch, the mandate has been awarded to Art-E and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch. The agency would be responsible for enhancing Buds & Berries’ digital presence by formulating and executing performance marketing strategies and media creatives across platforms.

Also Read White Rivers Media launches research service lab Capital Z

“Performance marketing plays a pivotal role for a digital-first brand. In a competitive space like ours, Buds & Berries is glad to have Art-E on board, moving towards a goal of creating a stronger brand voice online,” Bhawana Sharma, head – digital marketing, CavinKare.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook