BSH Home Appliances India appoints Saif Khan as managing director and CEO

BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has appointed Saif Khan as the chief executive officer and managing director for India, effective June 2023.

Saif Khan has previously served as the head of sales and marketing, central Asia, Near East and north Africa for BSH Home Appliances, and brings over 25 years of experience in leadership positions in consumer durables MNCs. He has led a turnaround of the central Asia and north Africa business in the last seven years at BSH transforming it into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business.

“BSH is a business with a strong brand portfolio and customer experience has always been pivotal for our business. We will continue to prioritise innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity as key pillars while strengthening our market position through products ‘Invented for life’,” Saif Khan, managing director and CEO, BSH Home Appliances India, said

Under his leadership, BSH aims to reinforce its commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable and innovative appliances to enrich the lives of Indian consumers. He will work closely with the board members of BSH Home Appliances India, Sathyanarayanan Viswanathan, chief financial officer and head of business administration and Dr. Rakesh Desai, chief technology officer (CTO) and chairman of the board. Saif will also collaborate with the company’s global leadership team to develop and implement strategies to strengthen BSH’s position.

The company offers a wide range of products under its three brands – Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau – including refrigerators, washing machines, washer dryers, dishwashers, cooktops and ovens, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook