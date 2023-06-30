Brooke Bond Red Label unveils brand film on World Social Media Day

Brooke Bond Red Label has launched a film called Red Label-India’s favourite Social Network on the occasion of World Social Media Day.

As per the company, the film focuses on social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend request, repost, trends among others. The film is a reminder that in India a cup of tea enables conversation and is the original social network.

Talking about the campaign, Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president, food and beverages, Unilever South Asia said, “Tea is India’s favourite social network. While this is obvious in hindsight, it is a refreshing way to pay tribute to India’s favourite drink. With its characteristic warmth, Brooke Bond Red Label brings out the uncanny applicability of social media terms to a cup of tea.”

The film is conceptualised by creative agency Ogilvy, directed by Nobin Datta and produced by Little Lamb Films.

“This campaign is thirteen years old. Our strategy partner Prem had shared this insight with us, back in 2010 and even today, it is relevant. That is the power of this insight but that is also the power of tea. A simple but well-made cup of tea is the glue our country bonds over. Friends are made, friendships are rekindled and this tea time is truly a time for togetherness. We love the way our director, Nobin Datta, has captured this,” Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmarkar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India added.

Additionally, the film is a montage of everyday moments with tea bringing people together from across the country.