Britannia Milk Bikis unveils campaign #GrowthNeedsBoth; challenges traditional stereotypes of parenting

Britannia Milk Bikis has launched its latest campaign #GrowthNeedsBoth. As per the company, the campaign aims to challenge traditional stereotypes of parenting. Moreover, the brand emphasises how the equal and active contribution of both parents plays a vital role in enriching a child’s overall success.

The campaign featuring Prithi Ashwin, her husband, Indian cricketer, R. Ashwin, alongside their two daughters, aims to bring about a mindset shift in the arena of parenting and highlight the importance of collaborative parenting.

Talking about the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries, said, “Much like Milk Bikis, which is both a partner for fun and upbringing to any childhood, the equal contribution of both parents ensures enrichment to a child’s overall success. We have designed the campaign to go beyond traditional parenting norms and celebrate true parenting partners, where both the mother and the father contribute equally to their children’s lives.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

“Our latest campaign for Britannia Milk Bikis is an example of partnership at multiple levels – from messaging to execution. There’s the message of ‘Growth Needs Both’ that highlights the aspect of co-parenting, and partners it beautifully with the product promise,” Sonali Khanna, president and branch head, Lowe Lintas Banglore, added.

