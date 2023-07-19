Britannia Milk Bikis launches Anaivarukkum for Tamil Nadu Day

Britannia Milk Bikis has launched ‘Anaivarukkum, a region-specific campaign, celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride.

Anaivarukkum, meaning ‘for everyone’, celebrates the rich plurality of dialects in the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Building on its popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu since 1978, Milk Bikis’s latest campaign is a celebration that embraces the diversity and richness of every region across Tamil Nadu. The campaign reflects the deep understanding and appreciation of the state that the brand has garnered over its 40 year journey.

With Anaivarukkum, the brand has launched five digital videos representing 15 different dialects across the state ranging from Coimbatore to Madurai, Karaikudi to Toothukudi, Chennai to Erode and many others. These tailored videos are being served to precise audiences using pincode targeting ability on meta platforms. The campaign will also feature billboards and newspaper ads, each of which is a tribute customised to that location.

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Milk Bikis is loved all over Tamil Nadu, one in five biscuits bought in TN is a Milk Bikis and over a third of the households in the state consume the biscuits every month. With a bond as special as this, Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the various beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture”.

Also Read Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to chief growth officer (online)

The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency, Talented

“Through this 60-part TN tribute series, we’re showing our gratitude to the state while shining light on sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts that have a separate fanbase. We’ve curated a series of customised writing for each Tamil dialect across regions within the state. Milk Bikis’ potential to have a deep, highly-engaged relationship through hyper-localised creative work across TN is immense. And we’re just getting started!,” PG Aditya, founder, Talented added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook