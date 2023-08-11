Britannia launches Independence Day campaign 1947% More History

Britannia has launched an Independence Day campaign ‘1947% More History’. According to the company, the campaign is an ode to the generation of freedom fighters and to the very few living freedom fighters we have amongst us today.

The campaign captures the stories of a few of India’s last living freedom fighters, directly from them on Britannia packs. The video can be experienced on http://www.Britannia1947more.com through a QR code.

Additionally, the company tells the stories of five nonagenarians from across the country including Leela tai, Lt. Asha Sahay, Lt. R Madhavan, Lakshmi Krishnan and Gour Hari Das.

Talking about the campaign, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Ltd. said, “These inspiring stories of India’s few living freedom fighters, come alive through an AR experience that can be triggered with a range of Britannia products found in every home. History is in our fridge, our kitchen shelves, and now we’ll hear it speak to us. By celebrating these heroes, we unite around the power of resilience, compassion, and courage. This campaign is not just about history; it’s about understanding our identity and cherishing the values that define us as a nation.”

Furthermore, the campaign film uses generative AI technology to portray visuals of the freedom movement and recreate the younger profiles of the protagonist freedom fighters whose stories have been told by themselves.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Talented Agency and executed in partnership with Rooted Films and Pixel Party.

“Independence Day has been reduced to a day filled with retail offers. There’s no sentimental value anymore. We wanted to change that – and if there’s one brand that has the stature and legacy to do this, it is Britannia. Brut India, Rooted Films and Web Dimension have been amazing collaborators to make this campaign come alive. We hope every time we sit down to drink chai with Marie Gold, or make a sandwich, we think of our country, even if it’s for a second, and the brave people who selflessly fought for us,” Sandipan Deb, Creative, Talented added.

