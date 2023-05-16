Britannia Good Day launches hyper-regional national TV campaign

Britannia Good Day has launched its first national series of new and hyper local TVCs for its entire range of products. As per the company, the films take forward the idea of #EverydayCelebrations. These films celebrate the ‘daily happy’ moments that made it a ‘Good Day’ for consumers across generations.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “In 2022, we launched a campaign with multiple films on the theme of #EverydayCelebrations, which drew great response from our viewers. Considering the positive consumer response, we decided to take this campaign a notch higher and give it a much more hyper local flavour this year.”

The campaign is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup Bangalore.

Ashish Chakravarty, executive director & India head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup said, “Following the success of the first phase of our #EverydayCelebrations campaign, we decided to go more local and mine moments of celebration that were grounded in regional insights. We dug into pop culture, current affairs, and behavioral nuances to craft stories rooted in a certain milieu, yet universal in bringing a smile.”

The campaign expands on the insight while borrowing from the mega trend of short, snackable content being all over mainstream media with short films of 15 seconds each, which showcase stories of such everyday moments of joy being identified and celebrated, making each day a Good Day.

“To win in many ‘Indias’, brands like us must cater & communicate to the many ‘Indias’ within.” This is purely from a prevalent nuance that local cultures are celebrated & revered in a manner like no other and every market is different and we need to connect with them differently,” Doshi added.

According to the company, with a creative hyper regional twist, these new sets of ad films are generously sprinkled with local cultural nuances from Bengal to Bengaluru and Punjab to Tamil Nadu. Britannia Good Day shot these films in 6 local languages, unlike the conventional manner of shooting an ad film in one language and then dubbing in several others.

