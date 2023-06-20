Britannia Bel Foods unveils new brand identity through DVC

Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited, a joint venture between Britannia Industries Ltd and French company Bel Groupe, has unveiled the new brand identity of their co-branded product range ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’.

As per the company, ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’ logo will now be part of all integrated marketing communication for the brand across packaging, online platforms and in stores.

Commenting on the new brand identity campaign, Abhishek Sinha, CEO, Britannia Bel Foods said, “The new co-branded identity will enhance our brand’s credibility and showcase the versatile nutritious product range from ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. Our endeavour is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India.”

Additionally, the new identity has been announced through a digital video campaign (DVC) conceptualised by Havas Mumbai.

“With Britannia and Bel Cheese coming together, we witnessed two brands combining their legacies to offer unrivalled customer satisfaction. We are excited to be a catalyst for Bel Britannia, partnering with these companies on this new journey,” Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India added.

Also Read Gaming industry left on a tenterhook as the GST council meet date nears following the 28% GST conundrum

Moreover, the marketing campaign will employ a comprehensive multi-touchpoint strategy to reach our target audience. While digital platforms will be the core focus, the brand will actively engage through other mediums.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook