This year, while several brands stuck with tried-and-tested advertising centred around products, gifting and special family bonds, many also moved away from predictable campaigns. Whether it is through collaborations like Apple’s iPhone film with Raw Mango, or through AI-generated films like Ashok Leyland’s campaign or through relatable humour from Cadbury Celebrations, advertisers pushed the envelope this year to stand out in the festive clutter.

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Here’s a look at some Diwali campaigns that caught our eye at Brandwagon for their unique scripts, formats and messaging.

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Brand: Swiggy

Campaign: Swiggy becomes Sweety

Agency – In-house, Havas Media Group

The food delivery app temporarily changed its name to Sweety ahead of Diwali to celebrate the festival’s association with a spike in orders for sweets. From social media to billboards and newspaper ads, Swiggy’s Diwali campaign revolved around its new name.

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Brand: Apple iPhone (collab with Raw Mango)

Campaign: Step into the light

Agency – TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Apple’s campaign brings together technology, fashion and Indian textiles in an ad film shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro. In collaboration with fashion label Raw Mango, it is also an ode to textile traditions like Varanasi brocades and Chanderi, while taking consumers down memory lane with a 1990s Anu Malik hit and a cameo by Juhi Chawla.

Brand: Supertails

Campaign: No Bang Diwali

Agency – in-house

The pet care brand addresses the distress that loud firecrackers cause pets with humour and a certain degree of absurdity, with a family celebrating Diwali under the table mirroring the way animals seek shelter from the sound of fireworks. Moving away from emotional storytelling, the film reflects the experience of most pet parents during the season.

Brand: HP

Campaign: The Lights of Change

Agency – in-house

The technology brand moved the spotlight away from its own product range, and instead showcased six stories of Indian innovators that address real challenges such as pollution, urban flooding and gaps in healthcare and education.

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Brand: Ashok Leyland

Campaign: Diwali Aayi Hai

Agency: TheSmallBigIdea

The campaign showcases cultural nuances in Diwali celebrations across the country, from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. Through an entirely AI-generated film, it highlights the role that Ashok Leyland plays in enabling everyday journeys that make the festive season joyful.

Brand: Cadbury Celebrations

Campaign: #ThisNokJhokIsSweet

Agency: Ogilvy

Through humour, relatable bickering and banter between neighbours, the confectionery brand highlights the role that Diwali plays in bringing people together despite their differences. The brand has also extended the campaign through content creators and shoppable gift guides tailored for specific occasions and relationships.