Breaking News: IAMAI appoints Harsh Jain as chairman from 2023-2025

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice chairman, Times Internet, have been elected the vice chairman and the treasurer of the association

Written by BrandWagon Online
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced today that based on the governing council election, Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports, has been elected the chairman of the association.

He replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India. Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice chairman, Times Internet, have been elected the vice chairman and the treasurer of the association replacing Shivnath Thukral and Harshil Mathur respectively. They would together form the association’s executive council along with the ex-officio member Dr. Subho Ray, president, IAMAI.

The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of the IAMAI will take charge of the present councils at the upcoming annual general meeting. The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years. Eighty-three members of the IAMAI contested the elections this year following the end of the two-year tenure of the previous council.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 13:22 IST

