scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

BRAVE CF and MX Player announce multi-year agreement for MMA content distribution in India

Having travelled to 28 countries in six years of operations, BRAVE Combat Federation is a global mixed martial arts company to have hosted events in India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
BRAVE CF is also home to the number one Indian Bantamweight Mohammed Farhad
BRAVE CF is also home to the number one Indian Bantamweight Mohammed Farhad

BRAVE Combat Federation and MX Player have announced a multi-year agreement that will see content from the martial arts organization distributed across the continental nation as interest in MMA continues to rise.

‘’As the most global and fastest-growing mixed martial arts organization in the world, BRAVE Combat Federation has the vision to bring the world of MMA to India and take India to the world of MMA as well. We want to build a sports economy for martial arts that can have a similar impact that cricket has in Indian sports. The partnership with MX Player is key to achieving our goals,’’ Mohammed Shahid, president, BRAVE Combat Federation.

The organization was founded by Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Having travelled to 28 countries in six years of operations, BRAVE Combat Federation is a global mixed martial arts company to have hosted events in India, more specifically in Mumbai and Hyderabad. BRAVE CF is also home to the number one Indian Bantamweight Mohammed Farhad.

Also Read
Also Read

“After the astounding success of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, we have partnered with BRAVE Combat Federation, a global leader in mixed martial arts. MMA, as a sport, has been receiving immense popularity in India and we are excited to be at the forefront of its growth with the series from BRAVE,” MX Player spokesperson said.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 13:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market