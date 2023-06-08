BRAVE CF and MX Player announce multi-year agreement for MMA content distribution in India

BRAVE Combat Federation and MX Player have announced a multi-year agreement that will see content from the martial arts organization distributed across the continental nation as interest in MMA continues to rise.

‘’As the most global and fastest-growing mixed martial arts organization in the world, BRAVE Combat Federation has the vision to bring the world of MMA to India and take India to the world of MMA as well. We want to build a sports economy for martial arts that can have a similar impact that cricket has in Indian sports. The partnership with MX Player is key to achieving our goals,’’ Mohammed Shahid, president, BRAVE Combat Federation.

The organization was founded by Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Having travelled to 28 countries in six years of operations, BRAVE Combat Federation is a global mixed martial arts company to have hosted events in India, more specifically in Mumbai and Hyderabad. BRAVE CF is also home to the number one Indian Bantamweight Mohammed Farhad.

“After the astounding success of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, we have partnered with BRAVE Combat Federation, a global leader in mixed martial arts. MMA, as a sport, has been receiving immense popularity in India and we are excited to be at the forefront of its growth with the series from BRAVE,” MX Player spokesperson said.

