Shopping is all about convenience and perhaps this is the reason why Reliance Retail has partnered with global convenience store 7-Eleven to roll-out its stores in India. So far the 40 stores have been rolled out in Mumbai with plans to increase the number of stores in particular areas to up the density. The aim is to expand to other cities in India. Hardeep Singh, CEO, 7-Eleven India, told BrandWagon Online. “We have built a network of stores in neighbourhoods, transit locations, office complexes and campuses. The aim is to create a dense model of stores. This has already started in Mumbai following which we aim to scale up in other cities as well,” Singh, added.

To be sure, these stores are varied in sizes between 600-1,500 square feet and are open 24×7. According to Reliance Retail, these stores are targetted at those Indians who have never travelled abroad. As a result these stores have been created as a hybrid format.“With 7-Eleven, it is our attempt to bring together a combination of kirana store, quick service restaurant (QSR), among others. We also have added a few aspirational choices, be it choices of beverages, food and other products,” he added.

Also Read Will this festive season backed by ICC Cricket World Cup be a damp squib as advertisers tighten their purse strings

Interestingly, the tagline used to promote the new line of stores is ‘India ki naayi tapri’ and this is backed by the promise that these stores offer a wide range of products at varied price points. The retail outlet claims that it offers a cup of tea or vada pav for as low as Rs 19, and going upwards.“Our initial research showed that for most Indians who haven’t travelled abroad, for them it is a new brand, a new format. Now in order to mark the brand in the minds and hearts of customers, we thought best to use relatable terms and products, and any Mumbaikar will easily relate with ‘tapri’. The nature of the word ‘tapri’ is supposed to be pocket friendly and our pricing model follows that,” Singh added.

Moreover, the company claims to be channel agnostic when it comes to selling its products. This means that its products are sold online on its own website. “The way we look at this format is, we provide convenience whenever needed, wherever needed,” Singh said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook