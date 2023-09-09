BrandWagon AdTalk with SuperBottoms’ Dheeraj Gupta

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Dheeraj Gupta, vice president- marketing and demand, SuperBottoms talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era presents a profound contrast to earlier times. In today’s landscape, customers are exceptionally digitally savvy, and the avenues for reaching specific target audiences have expanded exponentially.

With a strong digital focus, brands now have a distinct advantage. Unlike ever before, brands today lean heavily on a data-driven approach which has allowed us, the marketers to make informed decisions. We can precisely target customers based on their behaviors, preferences, and a wealth of other data points. This level of precision allows us to tailor our messaging and outreach with accuracy.

Additionally, the flexibility of digital marketing allows us to pivot strategies quickly—something that wasn’t as easily achievable in the past.

In essence, launching a brand in today’s digital era empowers us to connect with our audience in ways that were once unimaginable, offering greater insights, flexibility, and the ability to create more personalized and engaging experiences for our customers

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

One marketing campaign that particularly impressed me recently was the ‘SunoDilKaShor’ campaign by Noise. This campaign stood out in a highly competitive and cluttered space, capturing the attention of the target audience effectively.

In a space where established players have a stronghold, Noise managed to disrupt the status quo. The ‘SunoDilKaShor’ campaign not only raised brand awareness but also left a lasting mark. It was a testament to how a brand, with the right strategy and a compelling message, can carve out its own space in a competitive landscape.

Additionally, the choice of Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador added a layer of trust and authenticity to the campaign, further enhancing Noise’s position in the market. It’s a prime example of how innovative marketing can empower brands to stand out and thrive, even in markets traditionally dominated by giants

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

In the last year, I believe Lenskart’s digital strategy was nothing short of groundbreaking and a prime illustration of this is their campaign ‘The War of Fair Prices #KaranVSPeyush.

The opticals industry, primarily an offline space, was not an obvious candidate for a digital takeover. However, They managed to seamlessly bridge the gap between the offline and online worlds in the eyewear industry. The combination of cutting-edge technology and digital marketing prowess allowed Lenskart to transform an industry that was traditionally rooted in physical presence.

What set this campaign apart was also its clever use of humor and relatable scenarios. By using humor, Lenskart made a traditionally serious topic engaging and accessible. It resonated with the target audience, helping to build brand recall and altering the way consumers perceive the cost of eyeglasses.

Lenskart’s success story is a testament of how a brand, with the right digital strategy, can redefine an entire industry’s landscape and consumer experience.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In the ever-changing digital marketing landscape, here are some Dos and Don’ts that I personally stick to.

Dos:

Speak Your Audience’s Language: Understanding your target audience and communicating in a way that resonates with them is more important than ever. Keeping a close eye on their needs, preferences, and pain points helps tailor your messaging effectively.

Stay Agile and Embrace Trends: In the ever-evolving digital landscape, staying adaptable is crucial. Keeping up with emerging trends and technologies and being prepared to adjust your strategies accordingly is essential.

Exercise Patience with Automation: Given the rise of automation campaigns by platforms like Meta and Google, it’s best to be patient and avoid making quick adjustments. Following best practices and allowing algorithms to work their magic before making changes is often a wise approach.

Prioritize Personalization and Vernacular Content: Expanding your reach by using vernacular languages and personalizing your content down to the smallest details can significantly enhance your engagement with consumers.

Don’ts:

I think marketing is an art and there’s no strict no-no. However, I believe one thing that today we need to avoid is just selling the features. Instead, today we need to sell benefits. Without focusing on why we are better, it’s crucial that we establish the need-benefit understanding that caters best to the already limited and depleting attention time of consumers.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

I think it’s crucial to acknowledge that perceptions can be highly subjective. Advertising is the art of connecting with diverse audiences, and it’s natural for opinions on its effectiveness to vary widely. What resonates with one person may not resonate in the same way with another due to individual perspectives and preferences. At the same time, marketers have a responsibility to be sensitive and what is a must is respecting cultural, moral, and societal values at large.

