BrandWagon AdTalk with PrepInsta’s Manish Agarwal

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Manish Agarwal, CMO, PrepInsta, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

The rise of digital marketing and social media has completely changed the marketing landscape. It has enabled brands to effectively target and tailor their strategies to specific audiences. It has also provided unprecedented exposure opportunities to brands, thanks to the global connectivity provided by social media. Brands are able to market their products and services worldwide effortlessly transcending geographical boundaries. Social media has also become a powerful tool, not only transforming user experience but also bringing about a huge change in the interaction between consumers and brands. It has streamlined the process of connecting with customers, facilitating seamless communication, user reviews, feedback, and even direct product purchases on social media platforms. To simplify, the digital era has simplified brand launches, empowering brands to engage directly with consumers.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

In recent years numerous advertising campaigns have ignited conversations among consumers (whether good or bad is subjective). But one such campaign that stands out for me is the ‘Uncle Ji’ campaign by Zepto. This campaign features an endearing ‘Uncle Ji’ caught in various unfavourable circumstances, cleverly highlighting the message that while you may not always get what you want, you can count on Zepto for ‘Free Delivery’. The humour and relatability of the campaign immediately resonated with the viewers.

Zepto has a predominantly young adult user base, and the campaign aptly captures their daily struggles such as not finding a seat in a crowded bus or not getting permission for the Goa trip. The campaign struck a chord with the audience, and made the character of ‘Uncle Ji’ a viral sensation online, with his witty and quirky dialogues permeating meme culture. The campaign was a huge success with over 10 million impressions on social media, attracting participation from popular figures. Undoubtedly, it ranks among the most innovative campaigns of recent times.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Zomato is undoubtedly a brand leading in digital advertising, setting up trends and benchmarks for others to follow. They are continuously exploring innovative ways to captivate customers and foster high levels of engagement. Recently they launched an interactive campaign centred around the various pronunciations of their brand names, playfully questioning which one is correct. The campaign was a reference to the instances of paparazzi mispronouncing the Hollywood actors’ names at the NMACC launch. The campaign featured seasoned journalists and prominent cricketers like Harbhajan Singh. The CEO of Zomato took to Twitter to share his thoughts, initiating a lively conversation that attracted participation from other brands as well. Another trend that Zomato started was in January with their creative use of billboards incorporating popular Bollywood dialogues, igniting a wave of similar campaigns with brands like Netflix and Blinkit jumping on board. Zomato’s strategic utilization of digital media is really impressive and has made them a brand that effectively embraces the digital landscape.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

When it comes to the do’s of digital marketing leveraging the power of social media takes center stage. Creating engaging and personalized content that resonates with your audience is very important. This involves creating tailored messages, offers, and strategies to cater to individual customers, in turn fostering a strong engagement and cultivating long-term relationships. Moreover, collaborating with influencers relevant to your industry increases brand authenticity and drives meaningful engagement. Embrace the digital landscape across various platforms, including search engineers and social media, which is crucial in staying ahead of the trends. When talking about the don’ts it is imperative not to overlook customer feedback. Listen to what your customers are saying about the product, take their reviews into consideration, and promptly address their concerns.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

I believe that no advertising is truly bad. Every advertisement campaign brings about a discussion about your brand and the reception is totally subjective. Different audiences interpret the advertisement differently. Some will appreciate the idea, others might find it offensive. Hence, labelling a specific campaign “bad” becomes subjective. The true measure of success lies in the campaign’s ability to initiate conversations. As long as it succeeds in doing so, it can be considered a successful campaign.

