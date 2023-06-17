BrandWagon AdTalk with Pilgrim’s Konark Gaur

Occupying major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Konark Gaur, chief marketing officer, Pilgrim, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

There is a stark difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier. With the emergence of social media, analytics and e-commerce, the process has undoubtedly become more effective and efficient. The accessibility and reach provided by digital platforms have enabled brands to connect with a broader audience at a lower cost and with fewer entry barriers. Moreover, targeted marketing has become more achievable, allowing brands to reach specific cohorts, making their marketing efforts more efficient. The digital landscape has also transformed the way brands communicate with their audience. Unlike in the past, brands now have numerous channels for two-way communication, including email chatbots, live chat, and social media platforms. This allows for real-time feedback and recommendations from consumers, providing valuable insights for brand improvement. Also, the availability of powerful measurement and analytics tools has been a game-changer because real-time data and analytics have made it easier to measure campaign performance at a much quicker pace, make informed decisions, and take necessary actions for growth.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

One of the recent campaigns that I really liked as a marketer is Zomato’s Mother’s Day campaign. They truly captivated the essence of a mother’s love language of food and gave a beautiful spin to their offering. Right from renaming Zomato to Mazoto because moms come first to quirky features and offers, the campaign respectfully amalgamated a mother’s love for providing food with the brands’ offerings. It’s a prime example of how new-age brands have elevated marketing and advertising in the digital era. Zomato showcased creativity and emotional appeal, making a lasting impact on its audience.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Again I’ll say it is brands like Zomato and Swiggy who have truly aced the marketing game with a consistent story and shareable communications. Creativity and shareable communications really elevate your brand in the digital space. Further, I believe they are acing the use of integrated marketing. For example- Their billboard banter with Blinkit garnered eyeballs across digital and offline mediums. Brands and marketers organically jumped onto the banter and took it to virality.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

I believe the dos and don’ts of digital marketing have not changed a lot in the post-COVID era. Although one key difference I have observed now is that both, brands and users, have become more digitally savvy, emphasizing the need for businesses with primarily offline setups to establish and maintain a strong digital presence. Digital marketing has shifted from being just another aspect of marketing to a front-runner.

One of the biggest don’t in my opinion is trying to invoke fear to sell products or services. I believe consumers buy products for the benefits and brands should focus more on marketing them instead of invoking fear in order to sell. Also, brands today cannot afford to sideline the power of influencer marketing. Having one big campaign alone doesn’t work anymore. Collaborating with influencers helps build a brand’s credibility and allows for authentic connections with consumers, increasing trust and engagement.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Influencers have today become a crucial aspect of advertising and marketing. I’ll not consider this as a bad case of advertising but definitely not an ideal way of handling a situation was Bournvita’s response to the deinfluencing video by Revant Himatsingka. With the kind of influence that Bournvita has on mothers and young kids, it should have rather used digital platforms to educate and address the concerns of its consumers, further strengthening the belief and trust of the audience in the brand.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook