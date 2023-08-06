BrandWagon AdTalk with Panasonic’s Sunil Narula

Occupying a major share of the marketing budget pie, digital marketing is not only crucial but the need of the hour. With newer technologies sprouting every second day, it has become essential for marketers to be ahead of times and cater to their TG. Digital marketing is important in not only acquiring new customers but also retaining existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Sunil Narula, senior vice president- sales and marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

In the pre-digital era, TV commercials were the focal point for brands. The TV commercials set the tone for the brand through narration nodes, jingles, and actors. Following the brand’s launch, the theme was expanded to encompass a variety of hooks, such as print and various types of outdoor advertising. As a result, TV commercials were the key player in shaping a brand’s identity.

While traditional modes have taken the back seat, with the dawn of the digital era the focus has shifted to digital modes of communication. Especially while launching brands creating ‘chatter’ and ‘virality’ plays a key role in developing the brands character in its initial phase. In an era where customers’ attention span has sharply decreased, engagement has become crucial.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Whether it be print, internet, or outdoor advertising, Apple has been extremely active over the past year in terms of their visibility. Given that data privacy is a top concern for consumers, Apple emphasized its dedication to upholding user privacy and data security by conveying the right message so that everyone is aware of the caliber of their products and the technology they provide. However, I think the way they have sort of latched onto the privacy topic, as well as how the brand has used various advertising platforms, is commendable.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Zomato has generated significant awareness while continuing to engage its consumers with humoristic and interactive advertising which has created an iconic and strong impact.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

There are no hard fast rules for marketing but there are some do’s that brands should commit to for successful engagement of consumers especially on digital platforms where there is a deluge of content. Given the short attention span of a consumers, marketers must focus on content that is both extremely entertaining and relevant, while also taking audience segmentation into account. With so many tools and platforms available, brands must remember to determine what works best for their business.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

No advertisement can be termed as bad since creativity is highly subjective, however there are some mishaps which can be learnt about over time.

